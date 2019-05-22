Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Leonardo DiCaprio had a Close Encounter with his Acting Hero River Phoenix on the Night He Died

River Phoenix died from drug overdose in October 1993. He was 23 years old.

IANS

Updated:May 22, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Leonardo DiCaprio had a Close Encounter with his Acting Hero River Phoenix on the Night He Died
Leonardo DiCaprio. (Image: Instagram)
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the last people in Hollywood to see actor River Phoenix alive.

Speaking about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood—his new movie with Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino—DiCaprio shared one of the "most ominous and sad" experiences he has had in the entertainment industry, reports people.com.

"I grew up revering River Phoenix as the great actor of my generation, and all I ever wanted was to have just an opportunity to shake his hand," DiCaprio told Esquire magazine.

"And one night, at a party in Silver Lake, I saw him walk up a flight of stairs. It was almost like something you would see in Vertigo, because I saw there was something in his face, and I'd never met him—always wanted to meet him, always wanted to just have an encounter with him—and he was walking toward me and I kind of froze. 

"And then the crowd got in my way, and I looked back and he was gone," told DiCaprio.

However, even after Phoenix vanished in the crowd, DiCaprio didn't give up on trying to meet him. "I walked back up the stairs and back down, and I was like, ‘Where did he go?' And he was on his way to The Viper Room," DiCaprio explained. 

The Stand By Me actor died from a drug overdose at 23 years of age in October 1993 outside the iconic Los Angeles landmark.

Realising that he had seen his acting hero so close to his death shook DiCaprio. "It was almost as if—I don't know how to describe it, but it's this existential thing where I felt like... he disappeared in front of my very eyes, and the tragedy that I felt afterward of having lost this great influence for me and all of my friends," he continued. 

"The actor we all talked about. Just to be able to have that, always wanting to just-and I remember extending my hand out, and then... Two people came in front and then I looked back, and then he wasn't there," DiCaprio said.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram