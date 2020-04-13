Leonardo DiCaprio is on Sara Ali Khan's Mind as She Posts This Pic

Sara Ali Khan wished her fans happy Easter on Sunday as she posted a glamorous picture of herself in a black dress. The interesting thing about her Easter wish was the fact that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was on young Sara's mind as she wrote alongside her pic, "When people think I’m thinking about @leonardodicaprio but I’m actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter egg (sic)."

Sara has been very active on social media while the coronavirus lockdown is in effect in India. The actress has been spending time indoors and focusing on her fitness while she urges fans to follow suite. Sara, who last appeared in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, has Coolie No 1 lined up for theatrical release. But the film will have to suffer delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She will be working on Aanand L Rai's musical Atrangi Re next with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

