Leonardo DiCaprio Is Spotted With Natasha Poonawalla in London After Friend's Wedding

Hollywood superstar and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with businesswoman and socialite Natasha Poonawalla at a London restaurant after a friend’s wedding. Natasha is the wife of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.

As per a report in Dailymail.co.uk, Leonardo, Naomi Campbell, and Orlando Bloom were among the high-profile stars partying with Natasha Poonawalla in Chelsea. The celebrations were held for British Vogue editor Edward Enninful after he married Alec Maxwellseen.

During the evening the Titanic actor, 47, reportedly handed out bunches of red roses to guests at the restaurant, including his rumoured former flame Naomi Campbell. The Dailymail report also claimed that Leonardo was spotted putting on a cosy display with Natasha.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been involved in numerous high-profile relationships with the likes of Gisele Bundchen and was also rumoured to romance Rihanna. He’s currently dating 23-year-old Camila Morrone, a model-actress to whom he’s been linked since 2017.

The duo has been publicly dating since February 2020. That year, they made their Oscars debut and it was the first time Leonardo brought a date to the award show since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005.

The two were also spotted on a PDA-packed beach holiday in January while vacationing on the French Caribbean island of St. Barts.

Leo and Camila have a 23-year age gap between them. In December 2019, the 22-year-old model said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, “There are so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

