Crowd Goes Berserk As Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Surprise Entry During Scorsese-De Niro's Session

Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese revealed that he was introduced to Leonardo DiCaprio by Robert De Niro after the actors worked together on 'The Boy's Life.'

IANS

Updated:April 30, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese were sharing a few anecdotes from their upcoming Netflix movie The Irishman on the sidelines of the Tribeca Film Festival when an unexpected guest: Leonardo DiCaprio; crashed the session.

On Sunday, De Niro, 75, and Scorsese, 76, were discussing their many acclaimed collaborations over the years at New York’s famed Beacon Theater. And when the conversation turned to Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), DiCaprio revealed himself to be in the audience, reports PEOPLE magazine.




Scorsese revealed that he was introduced to DiCaprio by De Niro after the actors worked together on The Boy's Life in 1993.

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Scorsese said: "(He told me) 'There's this kid, Leo DiCaprio. He's really good. You've gotta work with him sometime'."

The filmmaker first acted on the advice with 2002's Gangs of New York, and then worked with DiCaprio on The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and 2015 short film The Audition, which also featured De Niro, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

Scorsese added: "It was extraordinary fortune, because he liked the kind of images we made. And he wanted to make movies like that, in a way. In other words, not being afraid of certain topics.

"And he was more concerned with the truth of a character, and of a situation. And he wasn't afraid to go anywhere with this stuff."
