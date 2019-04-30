English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Crowd Goes Berserk As Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Surprise Entry During Scorsese-De Niro's Session
Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese revealed that he was introduced to Leonardo DiCaprio by Robert De Niro after the actors worked together on 'The Boy's Life.'
Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese revealed that he was introduced to Leonardo DiCaprio by Robert De Niro after the actors worked together on 'The Boy's Life.'
Loading...
Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese were sharing a few anecdotes from their upcoming Netflix movie The Irishman on the sidelines of the Tribeca Film Festival when an unexpected guest: Leonardo DiCaprio; crashed the session.
On Sunday, De Niro, 75, and Scorsese, 76, were discussing their many acclaimed collaborations over the years at New York’s famed Beacon Theater. And when the conversation turned to Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), DiCaprio revealed himself to be in the audience, reports PEOPLE magazine.
Scorsese revealed that he was introduced to DiCaprio by De Niro after the actors worked together on The Boy's Life in 1993.
At the Tribeca Film Festival, Scorsese said: "(He told me) 'There's this kid, Leo DiCaprio. He's really good. You've gotta work with him sometime'."
The filmmaker first acted on the advice with 2002's Gangs of New York, and then worked with DiCaprio on The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and 2015 short film The Audition, which also featured De Niro, reported femalefirst.co.uk.
Scorsese added: "It was extraordinary fortune, because he liked the kind of images we made. And he wanted to make movies like that, in a way. In other words, not being afraid of certain topics.
"And he was more concerned with the truth of a character, and of a situation. And he wasn't afraid to go anywhere with this stuff."
On Sunday, De Niro, 75, and Scorsese, 76, were discussing their many acclaimed collaborations over the years at New York’s famed Beacon Theater. And when the conversation turned to Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), DiCaprio revealed himself to be in the audience, reports PEOPLE magazine.
#RT @Variety: RT @a_sted: Leonardo DiCaprio is here at Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro’s #Tribeca event pic.twitter.com/mRt7t3zcRl— 1066 Productions (@1066Live) April 28, 2019
Scorsese revealed that he was introduced to DiCaprio by De Niro after the actors worked together on The Boy's Life in 1993.
At the Tribeca Film Festival, Scorsese said: "(He told me) 'There's this kid, Leo DiCaprio. He's really good. You've gotta work with him sometime'."
The filmmaker first acted on the advice with 2002's Gangs of New York, and then worked with DiCaprio on The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and 2015 short film The Audition, which also featured De Niro, reported femalefirst.co.uk.
Scorsese added: "It was extraordinary fortune, because he liked the kind of images we made. And he wanted to make movies like that, in a way. In other words, not being afraid of certain topics.
"And he was more concerned with the truth of a character, and of a situation. And he wasn't afraid to go anywhere with this stuff."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover
- Oldest Human Footprint Dating Back Over 15,000 Years Found in Chile
- Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Gets Postponed, Actress Returns to US: Report
- Arya Stark's Iconic 'Not Today' Scene from 'Game of Thrones' is Now a Relatable Desi Meme
- Mardaani 2 First Look Reveals Rani Mukerji's Impressive Cop Avatar, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results