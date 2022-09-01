Leonardo DiCaprio Partying 'Every Night, Hanging With Some Girls' Post Camila Morrone Split: Report

After it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have split, a new report claims that the actor has been spending time ‘partying’. DiCaprio and Morrone were first linked in 2018 and were dating for almost four years while they kept their relationship away from the spotlight. The news of their breakup made headlines earlier this week but DiCaprio and Morrone are yet to react to the claims of their breakup.

A Page Six report claimed that DiCaprio has been spending time with his friends while Morrone is spending time with her mother. A source informed the publication, “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls.” Meanwhile, Camilla is said to be in St. Tropez.

Earlier, DiCaprio (47) and Morrone (25) were spotted spending the Fourth of July weekend together at a beach in Malibu, but all doesn’t seem to be well for the stunning couple. PEOPLE magazine reported that DiCaprio was spotted in Los Angeles while having dinner with friends and on the other hand, and Morrone was spotted in St. Tropez with her mother.

Although the couple has been away from the spotlight, the age gap has been discussed widely on social media. While a string of Leo’s past relationships were with women who were younger than 25, he has not publicly ever dated a woman–over that age. However, when asked about their significant age gap, Morrone had previously told Vulture that she believed that people could date who they want, without judgment or repercussions, regardless of their age difference.

On the work front, Leonardo was last seen in Don’t Look Up. The actor starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in the Netflix film. He has Killers of the Flower Moon in the pipeline.

