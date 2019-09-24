Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Support Greta Thunberg’s Speech at UN Climate Action Summit
In her recent speech at UN’s Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday, September 23, young activist Greta fired questions at world leaders for destroying climate at such a rate.
Image of Greta Thunberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, courtesy of Instagram
Climate change has become an issue of concern, especially for the future generations. To fight against the unethical practices to destroy the climate, a 16-year-old girl Greta Thunberg has been leading a conversation to save the environment. Despite numerous efforts by the young girl, a number of politicians, including US President Donald Trump, have failed to address the issue, which may lead to fatal results.
In her recent speech at UN’s Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday, September 23, young activist Greta fired questions at world leaders for destroying climate at such a rate. Asking the question “How Dare You” time and again, the young activist shared a video of her speech on social media, with the caption, “Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.” My full speech in United Nations General Assembly. #howdareyou”
“Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.”My full speech in United Nations General Assembly. #howdareyou https://t.co/eKZXDqTAcP— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 23, 2019
Soon after her speech went viral, actress Priyanka Chopra hailed the young activist for her questions, replying, “How dare we fail you... and what audacity we have to not want to help you save what’s left.”
She shared glimpses of Greta’s speeches, adding, “Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #howdareyou”
How dare we fail you... and what audacity we have to not want to help you save what’s left. Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #howdareyou
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio also shared Greta’s speech on his Instagram page.
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also took to social media to share the fiery speech, with the caption, “Listen. Learn. Think. Act!! @gretathunberg”
