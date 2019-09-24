Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Support Greta Thunberg’s Speech at UN Climate Action Summit

In her recent speech at UN’s Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday, September 23, young activist Greta fired questions at world leaders for destroying climate at such a rate.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Support Greta Thunberg’s Speech at UN Climate Action Summit
Image of Greta Thunberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Climate change has become an issue of concern, especially for the future generations. To fight against the unethical practices to destroy the climate, a 16-year-old girl Greta Thunberg has been leading a conversation to save the environment. Despite numerous efforts by the young girl, a number of politicians, including US President Donald Trump, have failed to address the issue, which may lead to fatal results.

In her recent speech at UN’s Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday, September 23, young activist Greta fired questions at world leaders for destroying climate at such a rate. Asking the question “How Dare You” time and again, the young activist shared a video of her speech on social media, with the caption, “Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.” My full speech in United Nations General Assembly. #howdareyou”

Soon after her speech went viral, actress Priyanka Chopra hailed the young activist for her questions, replying, “How dare we fail you... and what audacity we have to not want to help you save what’s left.”

She shared glimpses of Greta’s speeches, adding, “Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #howdareyou”

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio also shared Greta’s speech on his Instagram page.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also took to social media to share the fiery speech, with the caption, “Listen. Learn. Think. Act!! @gretathunberg”

View this post on Instagram

Listen. Learn. Think. Act!! @gretathunberg

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram