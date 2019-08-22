Leonardo DiCaprio Questions Lack of Media Interest in Amazon Fire, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor Express Concern

Hollywood superstar and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has raised a question over the lack of media coverage of the ongoing fire at the Amazon rainforest. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor took to Instagram to share his concern.

The actor posted a picture of the Amazon rainforest fire, with the caption, "Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth's oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?"

As per reports, even though the Amazon rainforest has a wet and humid climate, the months of July and August normally witness a dry season, and this is also the time when the forest fires mostly occur. Sometimes, the forest fires are manmade, because of farming and ranching activities. As per the data shared by Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE), there have been 74,000 fires so far this year.

On the work front, Leonardo's latest release is Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, co-starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The comic drama, which captures a slice of Hollywood in the late sixties, is currently doing good business everywhere including India.

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also expressed concern over the fire that has broken out.

The 'lungs of our planet' are burning! The #AmazonRainforest is home to about 3 Mn species of plants & animals and 1 Mn indigenous people. It plays an important role in keeping the planet's carbon dioxide levels in check. We won't exist without it! #SaveTheAmazon #PrayforAmazonas https://t.co/9rKfTYXolL — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 22, 2019

It’s scary how bad the fire at the Amazon Rainforest is!! I can’t even begin to imagine the impact this will have on the world environment. It is truly saddening. #PrayforAmazonas — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 21, 2019

Sonam Kapoor tweeted a CNN report on the fires raging at a record rate in the Brazilian rainforest.

Fires are raging at a record rate in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, and scientists warn it could strike a devastating blow to the fight against climate change https://t.co/iE6Bbf5PIn — CNN International (@cnni) August 21, 2019

(With inputs from IANS)

