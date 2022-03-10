Leonardo DiCaprio Sells California House For USD 4.9 Million, Singer Miguel Is New Owner

Academy award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who had listed his property in Los Feliz, California, roughly 5 months ago, has finally sold it to its new owners. The house is bought by Grammy award-winning singer Miguel Jontel Pimentel and his wife Nazanin Mandi Pimentel. The couple spent USD 4.9 million or roughly Rs 37 crore.

While the rate for the house, when it was listed, was $5.7 million, DiCaprio has sold the house for USD 4.9 million, a price that is USD10,000 less than what DiCaprio paid four years ago. DiCaprio bought the house from singer-producer, Moby. The house is an archaic-styled, 1920s English Tudor Revival situated in the hills encompassing Griffith Park.

The total spread of the house is 4,600-sq ft. Elements such as vaulted ceilings, French doors, built-in bookshelves, three fireplaces, intricate mouldings make the house look like a time capsule, which, in fact, it is since the property was built in 1926. Some features of the house are more than 90 years old and are still intact maintaining a vintage touch. The house has a total of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The house also has a basement-level guest room, and a home gym.

Miguel has been a popular name in the music industry for more than a decade now. The 36-year-old singer took home a Grammy in 2013 for his single ‘Adorn.’ Miguel’s rise to popularity started from his debut album ‘All I Want Is You.’ Miguel has bought the house with wife Nazanin, whom he tied knots with, in 2018.

On one hand, DiCaprio has sold the property at a loss of $10,000, while on the other hand, the actor bumped up his father into a lavish home in the same estate for $7.1 million. Apart from these properties, DiCaprio has multiple other places, including a $23 million mansion in Malibu.

