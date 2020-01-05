Take the pledge to vote

Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Greta Thunberg's Stance On Australia Fires

Leonardo DiCaprio shared statistics on the loss of human and animal life following the recent devastating fire in Australia.

January 5, 2020
Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Greta Thunberg's Stance On Australia Fires
Leonardo DiCaprio and Greta Thunberg are both known for often addressing climate problems and raising awareness towards them. The two used their social media accounts on Sunday to draw public attention towards a devastating incident in Australia.

Fires in Australia have been going on since September. A recent fire in Sydney raised the temperature of the region to 48.9 degree celsius. The death toll of the fire was around 20 people and approximately 500 million animals.

Taking to Instagram, the young climate activist pointed out that the smoke of the fire had spread to New Zealand speeding up the melting of icebergs there. She also expressed her disdain at how the fires had not resulted in any political action towards the climate and that this needed to change immediately.

#Regram #RG @gretathunberg: Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.

Earlier, Leonardo DiCaprio had also shared pictures of the aftermath of fires in the Amazon rainforest. He pointed out that the fires there had ruined forest land equivalent to 8.4 million soccer fields.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
