Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Greta Thunberg's Stance On Australia Fires

Leonardo DiCaprio and Greta Thunberg are both known for often addressing climate problems and raising awareness towards them. The two used their social media accounts on Sunday to draw public attention towards a devastating incident in Australia.

Fires in Australia have been going on since September. A recent fire in Sydney raised the temperature of the region to 48.9 degree celsius. The death toll of the fire was around 20 people and approximately 500 million animals.

Taking to Instagram, the young climate activist pointed out that the smoke of the fire had spread to New Zealand speeding up the melting of icebergs there. She also expressed her disdain at how the fires had not resulted in any political action towards the climate and that this needed to change immediately.

Earlier, Leonardo DiCaprio had also shared pictures of the aftermath of fires in the Amazon rainforest. He pointed out that the fires there had ruined forest land equivalent to 8.4 million soccer fields.

