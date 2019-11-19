Leonardo DiCaprio Shares 'Killer' Statistics of Delhi Pollution, Posts Pics from Protest
Leonardo DiCaprio is known for raising awareness towards environmental problems and specifically towards issues in India. Check out his latest Instagram post that concerns Delhi pollution.
Leonardo DiCaprio. (Image: AFP)
Leonardo DiCaprio is well known for his work as an activist apart from his career as an actor. He has often pointed out about environmental problems around the world. He has also numerous times addressed the environmental problems of India. The actor has raised his voice again addressing the air pollution in Delhi while also extending his support to protestors in the capital cities.
The air quality in Delhi has currently been depleting rapidly. Its Air Quality Index is expected to reach extreme levels again on Thursday. Citizens protested for the issue to be given importance at the Delhi Gate. Leonardo DiCaprio shared pictures from the protest on his Instagram account. In the caption, he mentioned that according to WHO, air pollution kills around 1.5 million people every year. The caption also mentioned promises made by the government in light of the protests adding that the air quality still had not improved despite them.
#Regram #RG @extinctionrebellion: Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Dehli, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels. According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India. People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens: 1. The Indian Prime Ministers office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within 2 weeks. 2. The Supreme Court of India asked the Central Government and respective state governments to fix the crop and waste burning issue of Dehli within a week. 3. The Center accepted that Green Fund will be used to combat toxic air pollution. 4. The Indian Prime Minister asked the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment urgently so that crop burning is no longer necessary. Despite these promises, the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels. The protest was organised by a collaboration of movements; @xrebellionind @LetMeBreathe_In @FridaysForFutureIndia_ along with other activists. Photography by Arjun Mahatta and co, via @FridaysForFuture #RightToBreathe #ExtinctionRebellion #IndiaGate #SolutionNotPollution #ActNow #RebelForLife
Leonardo DiCaprio's fight against environmental issues first took root in 1998 when he established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. The purpose of the organization has been to raise awareness about environmental problems. The actor had also visited India in 2015 for filming his documentary film titled Beyond the Flood. Apart from that DiCaprio has on and off talked about Chennai's water crisis on his social media accounts.
