Leonardo DiCaprio Shares 'Killer' Statistics of Delhi Pollution, Posts Pics from Protest

Leonardo DiCaprio is well known for his work as an activist apart from his career as an actor. He has often pointed out about environmental problems around the world. He has also numerous times addressed the environmental problems of India. The actor has raised his voice again addressing the air pollution in Delhi while also extending his support to protestors in the capital cities.

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Concern over Delhi Pollution: Hope we Resolve This Crisis

The air quality in Delhi has currently been depleting rapidly. Its Air Quality Index is expected to reach extreme levels again on Thursday. Citizens protested for the issue to be given importance at the Delhi Gate. Leonardo DiCaprio shared pictures from the protest on his Instagram account. In the caption, he mentioned that according to WHO, air pollution kills around 1.5 million people every year. The caption also mentioned promises made by the government in light of the protests adding that the air quality still had not improved despite them.

Leonardo DiCaprio's fight against environmental issues first took root in 1998 when he established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. The purpose of the organization has been to raise awareness about environmental problems. The actor had also visited India in 2015 for filming his documentary film titled Beyond the Flood. Apart from that DiCaprio has on and off talked about Chennai's water crisis on his social media accounts.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.