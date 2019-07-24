Leonardo DiCaprio Wanted Brad Pitt's Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reveals Quentin Tarantino
During an interaction with a foreign publication, director Quentin Tarantino revealed that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt wanted to play Cliff Booth in his film.
Image of Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, courtesy of Instagram
Quentin Tarantino is famous for making memorable characters in his films. His highly-anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to be no different and is all set to release on July 26 worldwide and August 15 in India. In the lead up to the release, the cast and crew are busy promoting the film and during an interview with a foreign publication Tarantino revealed that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who are coming together for the first time in OUTIH, wanted to do the same role initially.
Speaking about the same, Tarantino told Entertainment Weekly (via metro.co.uk), "Everyone wanted to play Cliff. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Leo as an actor (because) he wanted to play Cliff, but he knew he was better for Rick."
Tarantino further explained that he did not write the script of OUTIH keeping DiCaprio and Pitt in mind because he did not think that the casting would actually be finalised. About the same he said, "Well, that would have been kind of silly! I really did not know if I was going to get, like, the greatest casting coup of the century. No, I hoped it would work out with those guys. But the thing about it was, to be realistic about it, I couldn’t count on that."
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is about struggling actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) facing the end of their era and attempt to revive their careers in show biz. The movie is set in Los Angeles of 1969. The film also marks Luke Perry's final role prior to his death in March.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sameera Reddy Opens Up About 'Stressful Breastfeeding' In New Instagram Post
- Indian Blind Cricket Team Does A Salute With Sheldon Cotterell
- Central Government Seeks Detailed Response from TikTok Over Unlawful Content
- IIT Madras Students Impress Elon Musk With Their HyperLoop Pod
- Fact Check: Did the 'Sun Baby' from Teletubbies Just Have a Baby of Her Own?