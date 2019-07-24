Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Leonardo DiCaprio Wanted Brad Pitt's Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reveals Quentin Tarantino

During an interaction with a foreign publication, director Quentin Tarantino revealed that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt wanted to play Cliff Booth in his film.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Leonardo DiCaprio Wanted Brad Pitt's Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reveals Quentin Tarantino
Image of Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Quentin Tarantino is famous for making memorable characters in his films. His highly-anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to be no different and is all set to release on July 26 worldwide and August 15 in India. In the lead up to the release, the cast and crew are busy promoting the film and during an interview with a foreign publication Tarantino revealed that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who are coming together for the first time in OUTIH, wanted to do the same role initially.

Speaking about the same, Tarantino told Entertainment Weekly (via metro.co.uk), "Everyone wanted to play Cliff. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Leo as an actor (because) he wanted to play Cliff, but he knew he was better for Rick."

Tarantino further explained that he did not write the script of OUTIH keeping DiCaprio and Pitt in mind because he did not think that the casting would actually be finalised. About the same he said, "Well, that would have been kind of silly! I really did not know if I was going to get, like, the greatest casting coup of the century. No, I hoped it would work out with those guys. But the thing about it was, to be realistic about it, I couldn’t count on that."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is about struggling actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) facing the end of their era and attempt to revive their careers in show biz. The movie is set in Los Angeles of 1969. The film also marks Luke Perry's final role prior to his death in March.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram