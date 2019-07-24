Leonardo DiCaprio Wanted Brad Pitt's Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reveals Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino is famous for making memorable characters in his films. His highly-anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to be no different and is all set to release on July 26 worldwide and August 15 in India. In the lead up to the release, the cast and crew are busy promoting the film and during an interview with a foreign publication Tarantino revealed that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who are coming together for the first time in OUTIH, wanted to do the same role initially.

Speaking about the same, Tarantino told Entertainment Weekly (via metro.co.uk), "Everyone wanted to play Cliff. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Leo as an actor (because) he wanted to play Cliff, but he knew he was better for Rick."

Tarantino further explained that he did not write the script of OUTIH keeping DiCaprio and Pitt in mind because he did not think that the casting would actually be finalised. About the same he said, "Well, that would have been kind of silly! I really did not know if I was going to get, like, the greatest casting coup of the century. No, I hoped it would work out with those guys. But the thing about it was, to be realistic about it, I couldn’t count on that."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is about struggling actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) facing the end of their era and attempt to revive their careers in show biz. The movie is set in Los Angeles of 1969. The film also marks Luke Perry's final role prior to his death in March.

