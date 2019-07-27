Leonardo DiCaprio's Grilfriend Camila Morrone Hits Back at Trolls For Pointing Out Their 22-Year Age Gap

Leonardo DiCaprio's Grilfriend Camila Morrone has hit back at trolls for pointing out the 22 years of age difference the two have in between them. On Friday, Camila posted a video to her Instagram stories and responded to trolls, who were critical of their relationship.

Camila (22) had posted several images of the iconic old Hollywood couple Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on her Instagram‎, writing, "A love like this." Judging by the post, it may be assumed that Camila was hinting at the Lauren and Humphrey's age-difference, while likening it to her current relationship with Leo (44).

Responding to the post, some suggested that Leo would dump her before she turns 25, since he has famously never dated a woman over 25. "You only have a couple more years before he dumps you girl! Collect your bag," one wrote. "Leo only cares about your body," a second commented (via elle.com).

In response to the online hate, Camila posted a video in which she can be seen saying, "Good morning people and happy Friday. I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and...my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about. I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good."

Watch video here:

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone responded directly to those mocking their relationship on her IG Story: “I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred.” pic.twitter.com/gAI1GgveMA — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) July 26, 2019

Camila's video comes days after People reported that she and DiCaprio are very committed to each other. “They seem pretty serious,” an insider told the outlet. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

Leo's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood releases in India on August 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more