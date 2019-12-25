Leonardo DiCaprio's Mother Wants Him to Propose to Girlfriend Camila Morrone Soon

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio's mother Irmelin loves his current girlfriend Camila Morrone and wants her son to propose to her soon.

"Irmelin adores Camila and has seen her as daughter-in-law material pretty much from day one, and she's worried Leo could drive her away if he doesn't stop being so flaky and non-committal," a source told radaronline.com.

Acclaimed actor Al Pacino's stepdaughter, Camila met Leonardo's mom back in August.

However, although his mother is keen to see her son settle down, Leonardo is said to have no plans to take the relationship with Camila forward in the near future.

"He's been pushing this to one side and insists they're fine as they are. But his mom has seen this before a zillion times and they're worried he's slowly pulling away," the source said.

Irmelin is concerned that Leonardo might spoil the good relationship he has with Camila, after he was reportedly seen flirting with model Kendall Jenner at a Miami party earlier this month.

Leo attended the party without Camila.

However, despite reports of Leonardo flirting with Kenall, he has remained thick with Camila lately. The couple was seen spending a weekend together in Aspen, Colorado.

