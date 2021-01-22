Lesley Manville To Star In Magpie Murders' Series Adaptation

Los Angeles: Actor Lesley Manville has come on board to play the lead role in series adaptation of author Anthony Horowitz’s acclaimed crime novel Magpie Murders”. The Masterpiece and BritBox UK project will be directed by “Full Monty” helmer Peter Cattaneo.

According to Variety, Horowitz will adapt his novel for the six-part series. The “Phantom Thread” star will play Ryeland, an editor who is given an unfinished manuscript of author Alan Conway’s latest mystery novel, with little idea it will change her life.

Fans of Anthony Horowitz’s highly acclaimed, thrilling novel will be utterly delighted that it is being made into a six-part drama. I could not be happier to be playing Susan Ryeland. What a fabulous character for me to grapple with,” Manville said. Cattaneo said the project is an “irresistible” opportunity for any director. “Anthony has adapted his novel into wonderfully witty and richly layered scripts. Two cleverly intertwined stories, and a host of fascinating characters led by Lesley Manville make this an irresistible opportunity for a director,” he said.

Manville, 64, is also set to take over the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham-Carter in the final seasons of Netflix series The Crown".