Lesser Known Facts About Allu Arjun's Elder Brother Allu Bobby

Well-known Telugu producer Allu Arvind’s two sons, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish, are famous for their work in the film industry. While Allu Arjun has got pan-India acclaim for his films his younger brother Allu Sirish is also an established actor in Telugu industry. However, Allu Arvind also has another son Allu Bobby, who recently made his debut as a producer with Varun Tej starrer Ghani.

Most people do not even know that Allu Arjun has an elder brother who is also active in Telugu film industry. Before Ghani, he has also worked as a visual effects artist. Bobby’s maiden venture Ghani is a sports drama, written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. The film was released on April 8 under the banner of Allu Bobby Company.

Here are some interesting facts about Allu Bobby.

· Allu Bobby’s real name is Venkatesh. He has done his Masters in Engineering Management from London and Australia. He began his career as a Technology Interpreter. He has been working as an IT professional for almost 15 years.

· He keeps on exploring many innovative ideas like Embedded Systems technology. He has also worked as visual effects artist for the 2018 film Taxiwala.

· Allu Bobby has launched an online film ticket booking platform named Just Tickets, which caters to film audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

· He also designed the online ticket selling platform of the government of Andhra Pradesh.

· Bobby has also worked with his father Allu Arvind for the films produced under their family production banner Geetha Arts.

