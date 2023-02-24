In October 2021, one of the Kannada cinema’s greats, Puneeth Rajkumar left for his heavenly abode. In his short yet illustrious career, Puneeth starred in numerous films, securing a special position in the hearts of many. March 17 marks the late actor’s 48th birth anniversary. To commemorate Puneeth’s birthday, his admirers have sought to celebrate the occasion by observing a vrath or fast. According to a widely-circulated notice, the fast which is being called Puneeth Vrath will be conducted from March 1 to March 17.

Although fans are super-excited by the announcement of the pictorial notice, former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Pratham has slammed such a practice. Pratham has lashed out against Puneeth fans in an angry tweet. Condemning the Puneeth Vrat, he claimed that pious fasts should only be meant to show devotion toward God and not “artists.”

The loosely-translated tweet, shared on February 23 read, “Let there be devotion to God! Let there be love and admiration for artists…! Surrender to Ayyappa… One should observe many disciplines and garland with devotion many disciplines and garland with devotion… Let artists be artists! No one should be superstitious about religious beliefs!! God-God… artists-artists!”

Going by the guidelines of the notice, a special puja ceremony will be conducted on March 17. Puneeth’s fans would be offering a saffron shirt, saffron panache, and saffron shawl during the puja to worship him. The image further highlights that the late actor, who was lovingly called ‘Appu’ by his admirers, will be called Appu Dev in the puja ceremony.

As per the viral image, no one practising the puja will engage in any inappropriate behaviours. The puja performers will take a holy bath in the sacred Tungabhadra River in Hampi. The event will be held in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district at Puneeth Rajkumar Circle in Hospet.

Reports further claim that prasad will be distributed to the masses, post the puja ceremony.

On the following day, that is March 18, fans observing the fast will break their vrath after having the darshan of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s final film Gandhadagudi witnessed a grand premiere on October 28 last year. The film spoke volumes about the conservation of the environment. Puneeth Rajkumar died from a heart attack on October 29, 2021. He was 46.

Read all the Latest Movies News here