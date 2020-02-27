Let Irrfan be at Peace, Says His Angrezi Medium Co-star Deepak Dobriyal

Irrfan, Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium will release on March 20. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie is a spin-off to the 2017 hit comedy Hindi Medium that featured Irrfan and Saba Qamar as leads alongside Deepak Dobriyal.

Dobriyal and Radhika have already started attending events and interviews for promoting the upcoming comedy-drama. During an interaction with ZoomTV, Dobriyal was asked about Irrfan’s health condition to which he replied, “I would say let him (Irrfan) be at peace. It's about his personal space and we all should respect it. I understand he is a celeb but media should give him some space. He is in full support of this film and we all are his representatives”.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, had earlier announced that he wouldn't be able to participate in the film's promotions due to health issues.

Check Irrfan’s message below:

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi, who has a cameo appearance in Angrezi Medium, had earlier said that his feature in the film is a gift to mentor figure Irrfan Khan, who as claimed by Tripathi is the biggest inspiration in his career. The film marks Tripathi's first collaboration with Irrfan.

Angrezi Medium brings back the combination of Irrfan and Deepak Dobriyal after 2017. The chemistry amid the duo garnered appreciation among the cine-goers.

Deepak Dobriyal was last seen in 2019’s epic-drama Laal Kaptaan alongside Saif Ali Khan.

