Let Police Do Its Job: SC Junks PIL Seeking Transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Case to CBI

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that the police should be allowed to do its job and there is no reason why the investigations should be given to the CBI at this stage.

"What's this...give it to CBI or do something? This happened in Mumbai. Let the police do its job," the bench told the lawyer appearing for two PIL petitioners in the case.

The lawyer pointed out Rajput was a bright mind and he even went to NASA for training. He added Rajput also sent children to NASA.

The CJI retorted: "Look, this has nothing to do with whether someone is a good man or a bad man."

The court also pointed out that since this happened in Mumbai, the petitioners should rather go to Bombay High Court if they have anything "concrete" to say.

The PIL by Patna-resident Alka Priya and one more had demanded a CBI probe into the matter, citing alleged deficiencies of the probe by the Mumbai Police.

They had also said enough time has gone and now a central agency must be roped in for conducting a free and fair probe.