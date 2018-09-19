English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Let the Children Grow Up Normally: Abhishek Bachchan on the Constant Media Attention on Aaradhya
During Manmarziyaan's promotions, actor Abhishek Bachchan spoke at length about what he thinks of this growing trend of star kids being clicked everywhere and getting all the media attention.
(Image: File photo/ Yogen Shah)
There is no denying the fact that the Bachchans, besides being media's favourite, collectively and individually, have a massive fan following. So, when Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya was born, she too, automatically received a lot of love and attention from the media.
Over the years, with both Abhishek and Aishwarya being part of the glitz and glamour industry, Aaradhya too came under the media spotlight. From earlier being hesitant papped at the airport with her mother to now posing happily for the shutterbugs, Aaradhya has come a long way in accepting that the cameras are going to follow wherever she goes.
And while several film stars have spoken about disadvantages of their kids being papped relentlessly including actors Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol, never have we heard Aishwarya or even Abhishek express their opinion on this topic.
However, most recently, during Manmarziyaan's promotions, actor Abhishek Bachchan spoke at length about what he thinks of this growing trend of star kids being clicked and getting all the media attention.
In a recent interview, Abhishek said, "When I was growing up, we didn't have that amount of media around. But it is what it is. It's here to stay. There's nothing that you can do about it."
Requesting that the paps leave the children alone, he added, “Let them just grow up normally and have a normal childhood. They (the kids) don't understand what's going around."
Speaking about the constant media attention on his daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek said, "Aishwarya and I decided to be actors. We decided to step into this world. It's not Aaradhya's choice. She's our child. Let her grow up and decide. Then it's okay." "Let the children just be. They are too young. Let them have a normal life. That would be my request which I know would not happen. This is what it is. Now, you just have to learn to deal with it," he added.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
