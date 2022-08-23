'Let's Fall in Love All Over Again' With Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s New Romantic Song Runjhun

There is delightful news for the fans of Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh, as the pair will be collaborating for a romantic number yet again. After featuring together in songs like Baarish Ban Jaana and Mohabbat Hai, the chemistry between the duo will now be enjoyed by the fans in the song Runjhun. Hina took to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce the new track. The full song will be out on August 25 while its teaser will release on August 23.

Sharing a poster of the track, the actress wrote, “This season, let’s fall in love all over again… and also, we are back! ShaHina… Full song out on 25 Aug 2022 on DRJ Records YouTube Channel.”

The poster shows Hina and Shaheer drenched in the rain and passionately embracing each other. While Shaheer is wearing a white shirt, Hina sports a white saree with pink flowers.

Fans reacted to the post with comments like “fabulous”, “gorgeous” and “nice”. One Instagram user wrote, “You are just an icon of beauty.”

The lyrics for the song are penned by Rashmi Virag and the video is directed by Dibya Chatterjee. The song is bankrolled by Raj Jaiswal of DRJ Records. It will be backed by the melodious voice of Vishal Mishra.

Hina Khan rose to fame after working in popular TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been a popular TV face since then and has also featured in Naagin series.

Hina shares a friendly bond with Pavitra Rishta 2 actor Shaheer Sheikh. Few days back, Shahir had shared a video on his Instagram account which showed the two visiting Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

