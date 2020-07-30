Let’s Stand Together for Truth: Writes Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has come forward to demand justice for her brother in a new Instagram post. She has urged people to stand united for truth.

Sharing a picture on Instagram she wrote, “Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth! #Indiaforsushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity.”

On Wednesday morning, she had shared another Instagram post accompanied by a picture of Sushant's portrait in their Patna home. "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," she wrote alongside the image.

The posts come after their father K.K. Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna a few days back, accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.

According to IANS, Shweta also finds mention in the FIR, which mentions at one point: "Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea threatened him to show certain medical receipts to the media in order to prove that he was mad. After that no one would offer him work."

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta has also reacted to the Ankita Lokhande's post. The actress, who once dated the late actor, on Wednesday, shared a cryptic post on her social media that read "Truth Wins."

"God is always with the truth," Shweta commented on Ankita's post.

Also, actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the probe by the Bihar police on the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajput's father for allegedly abetting the suicide of his actor son. She also sought transfer of the FIR of Sushant's father from Patna to Mumbai, as a four-member Bihar Police team arrived in Mumbai to probe the abetment to suicide case registered against her and six others.