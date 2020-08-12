Level 13 Short Film Review: Loud Score Drowns Good Performances

Level 13

Director: Samir Tiwari

Cast: Annup Soni, Sandhya Mridul, Rajev Paul, Swati Semwal

The best films of all time are the ones that tell a lot without having to say what's happening. That's the format director Samir Tiwari uses here too, however he underestimates the power of silences. Hence all throughout the film you get distracted by an unnecessary background score that resembles an amateur DJ rather than that of a video game as probably intended. That takes away from the fact that Annup Soni and Sandhya Mridul are great actors with an easy chemistry.

Rohit (Soni) and Priya (Mridul) are your everyday Indian husband and wife. They bicker all the time with moments of genuine warmth shared between them. Rohit goes to his MD Akash's (Rajev Paul) anniversary to impress his new boss and his wife. He tells Priya not to be anti-social and play a video game she is addicted to during the party. All goes well until he realises his boss' wife Sonal (Swati Semwal) is his ex-girlfriend. And worst of all, she is still mad about whatever happened between them.

The premise is interesting and the use of a video game as a plot point is fresh. However, despite having seasoned actors on board, the film doesn't play to their strengths. Sandhya Mridul is criminally underused and Annup Soni despite being so expressive, sounds like someone else dubbed his part. Rajev Paul is lively but Swati Semwal is written as one-toned.

But credit where it's due, the story is one of it's plus points. You will not see the climax coming, even if you think you do. The dialogues are well-written too. Sandhya Mridul's character gets the best ones. Less is more for this film in terms of the plot, I wish it would've been the case for the final product too.

Rating: 1.5/5