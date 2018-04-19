GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Level of Anti-women Sentiment in India is Sickening: Alankrita Shrivastava

The filmmaker's comment comes in the wake of the news of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other increasing incidents of crimes against women.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2018, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Level of Anti-women Sentiment in India is Sickening: Alankrita Shrivastava
Image: A file photo of Alankrita Shrivastava
Mumbai: Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava finds the current anti-women sentiment in India "sickening".

"The level of anti-women sentiment in this country, at this moment is sickening. The arrogance and violence of a monstrous patriarchal society is in full force. Trying to gag the voices that dare to whisper a few words in defence of a woman's right to life, liberty and dignity," Shrivastava tweeted.

"Interesting that those who protest against crimes are being targeted. While those who commit them are being sheltered. Wonder what is going on... India 2018," added the director, who calls herself a feminist.





The filmmaker's comment comes in the wake of the news of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other increasing incidents of crimes against women.

Shrivastava has been vocal about the need to give voice to women for long.

She came into the limelight when her film "Lipstick Under My Burkha", a story of women's secret desires and hidden fantasies, was deemed too "lady oriented" and unfit for release by India's censor board. She fought her way for the film's release.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You