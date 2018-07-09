English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Liam Gallagher, Johnny Depp Are 'Drinking Buddies'
Singer Liam Gallagher has found a new friend in actor Johnny Depp to share cigarettes and alcohol with at the pub.
U.S. actor Johnny Depp waves for fans upon his arrival at the Japan premiere of his film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (Image: AP)
London: Singer Liam Gallagher has found a new friend in actor Johnny Depp to share cigarettes and alcohol with at the pub.
Gallagher and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor are already friends. A source told: "Johnny is renting a place close to Liam. They have always really got on and now they are drinking buddies. And they have a lot in common for the finer things in life.
"Liam has recently been travelling around in private jets, so Johnny must be rubbing off on him."
They are neighbours in North London.
Gallagher normally shuns the showbiz lifestyle - preferring his local pub.
The source added: "He thinks Johnny is great and has a lot of time for him."
