Liam Gallagher Says Brother Noel is Trying to Shut His Twitter Account
Noel slammed his sibling's social media rants as being the reason behind the lack of their band Oasis reunion.
credits - Liam Gallagher/Noel instagram
Singer Liam Gallagher has called out his brother Noel for trying to "shut down" his Twitter account, even as Noel slammed his sibling's social media rants as being the reason behind the lack of their band Oasis' reunion.
Noel had recently rubbished the idea of the band getting back together after he claimed every message his brother posts to Twitter is a "nail in the coffin" of a potential reunion.
Liam, 47, took to Twitter on November 18 to claim that Noel's next move is to try and get his Twitter account removed, reports mirror.co.uk.
The former Oasis front man told his 3.2 millions followers: "So news reaches me from a far that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don't like my tweets.''
"Did dums good luck you little f*** c'mon you know LG x."
The brothers have been infamously embroiled in a feud since Oasis dramatically split up in 2009.
