Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Are in Love

Liam had also introduced Gabriella to his parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay over a family lunch in December. According to a source, Gabriella is popular with Liam's family.

IANS

Updated:January 13, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Are in Love
Liam had also introduced Gabriella to his parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay over a family lunch in December. According to a source, Gabriella is popular with Liam's family.

After his divorce settlement with singer-actress Miley Cyrus, actor Liam Hemsworth has moved on, and confirmed his romance with model Gabriella Brooks.

Liam, 30, was spotted kissing the Australian model, 23, on the beach in Byron Bay in Australia earlier this month. The photographs of the intimate moment were published by New Idea magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

After spending New Year's Eve together, Liam and Gabriella were photographed together as they kissed and cuddled at the beach, and soaked up the sunshine together.

Liam had also introduced Gabriella to his parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay over a family lunch in December. According to a source to US Weekly, Gabriella is popular with Liam's family.

"Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him," said the source. It is unclear how Liam and Gabriella met, and when did they start dating.

The Hunger Games actor filed for divorce in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Liam cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. They reached a divorce settlement in December.

"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source had told eonline.com.

"It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nup and it was all handled by attorneys. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives," added the source.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram