Liam Hemsworth Files for Divorce From Miley Cyrus Citing Irreconcilable Differences

The split between Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus is finally getting formalised with the actor filing for a divorce citing "irreconcilable differences". The pair announced their separation on August 10, after less than a year of marriage.

Just three days after their split, Hemsworth shared a message on social media wishing Cyrus "nothing but health and happiness going forward", tmz.com reported. Hemsworth and Cyrus have been married since December 23, 2018.

Sources connected to the couple say that Hemsworth and Cyrus had a prenup, keeping their earnings during the marriage separate, so there won't be a fight over money.

The two met in 2009 on the set of the film The Last Song. They were on-again, off-again over several years before Hemsworth proposed in 2012. They then split and got back together in 2015.

A day after the news of Cyrus and Hemsworth parting ways made headlines, the Wrecking Ball singer addressed their split in an Instagram post, saying "change is inevitable" and it is futile to fight evolution. Cyrus, 26, shared a post on Instagram in which she appears to be on a nature trek.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created overnight, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed," she wrote.

Cyrus was spotted with celebrity blogger Kaitlynn Carter this past weekend in a Hollywood nightclub. In the club, the two ladies were reportedly spotted "basically having sex" and the duo "didn't care who saw", according to a pagesix.com report.

