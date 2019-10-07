Take the pledge to vote

Liam Hemsworth Gets Hit by Taxi On 'Dodge & Miles' Set

Donning a gray long-sleeved top which he paired with a pair of navy pants, the Hollywood actor was seen filming some intense stunts.

IANS

October 7, 2019
Liam Hemsworth Gets Hit by Taxi On 'Dodge & Miles' Set
Actor Liam Hemsworth got hit by a white taxi while filming his new Quibi television series Dodge and Miles. The 29-year-old actor was photographed on Sunday filming his new television series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Donning a gray long-sleeved top which he paired with a pair of navy pants, the Australian actor was seen filming some intense stunts. In one photo that circulated online, Hemsworth was seen getting hit by a white taxi in addition to getting yelled at by the driver.

Some other photographs saw Hemsworth, who plays a character named Dodge Maynard, running away after hearing a gunshot. He also appeared to be bruised and bloody in between shots. Meanwhile, The Hunger Games alum was seen running down the street for a scene the day before.

Dodge and Miles is set to centre on Liam's Dodge who is described to be "desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter, but the prey."

