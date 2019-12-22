Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Liam Hemsworth Happy to Be Moving On with Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly enjoying spending time with model Gabriella Brooks, and that he is 'happy to be moving on' amid his divorce from singer-actress Miley Cyrus.

IANS

Updated:December 22, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Liam Hemsworth Happy to Be Moving On with Gabriella Brooks
credits- instagram

Actor Liam Hemsworth is reportedly enjoying spending time with model Gabriella Brooks, and that the Hunger Games star is 'happy to be moving on' amid his divorce from singer-actress Miley Cyrus.

"Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella," a source told usmagazine.com of the 21-year-old Australian model who was spotted having lunch with Liam and his parents in Australia on December 13.

In photos, the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, were spotted greeting Brooks with hugs and smiles. "His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him," the source added.

The sighting comes two months after Liam was spotted making out with Maddison Brown during a date night in New York on October 11.

"Liam and Maddison weren't that serious and were mainly having fun together," the source said.

Liam and Cyrus had split in August after being married for almost eight months.

Liam filed for divorce from Cyrus just 11 days after she confirmed their break-up. "He's not upset with Miley, but is happy to be moving on," the source said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram