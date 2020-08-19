Liam Hemsworth Has 'Low Opinion' of Miley Cyrus After Their Divorce

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were in an on and off relationship for years. It was as early as 2010 when the two first hit off on the sets of romance film, The Last Song.

They exchanged wedding vows in December 2018 but announced their split after a marriage of 10 months. The divorce filing in August 2019 marked the end of a 10-year relationship, ending in January 2020.

Now, nearly a year after the split, it is being claimed that Liam is not happy with his ex-wife. A source close to the 30-year-old actor told US Weekly, “Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split."

The report revealed that the ex-pair "haven't talked much since their divorce.”

It added that Miley is no longer in the good graces of Liam as it "hurt" him how quickly his ex-wife moved on.

The moving on fling is with reference to Miley’s romance with reality TV star and blogger Kaitlynn Carter which kindled right post-divorce.

Liam leaned on his family for support after the heartbreak and was able to seek comfort in loved ones.

“Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it`s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley`s relationship have been made public. He`s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world,"the source added.

Miley has recently called it quits with Cody Simpson. The two who knew each other for almost a decade, became close friends in 2015. The former couple started dating in October 2019 and decided to end their relationship after 10 months of dating.