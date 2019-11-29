Liam Hemsworth is Doing Great After His Split from Miley Cyrus, Says Elsa Pataky
Actress Elsa Pataky says her brother-in-law and actor Liam Hemsworth is doing great after his split from singer Miley Cyrus, and getting happier.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. (Image: Instagram/Liam Hemsworth)
Actress Elsa Pataky says her brother-in-law and actor Liam Hemsworth is doing great after his split from singer Miley Cyrus, and getting happier.
In an interview on Australia's "Sunrise" show, Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, opened up about how her brother-in-law is doing following his separation in August, reports eonline.com.
"Look, he's doing great but...I prefer not to talk about this private life. He's the one who has to talk about it," she said.
"He's getting happier and he has his family. His brother is his best friend, so that's good. He's spent some time with us," added the mother of three.
Last week, the 43-year-old also spoke on Liam's life.
"My brother-in-law, well...after a relationship that you've dedicated 10 years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well. He's a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better," she told reporters at an event.
"You always find support in your family. And he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed," she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 1 of Global Finals
- Commando 3 Movie Review: It Fails to Pack a Punch Despite Vidyut Jammwal's Slick Action
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to be Replaced by its Spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein this December
- Alia Bhatt Shares Childhood Pictures with Shaheen, Says She Struggles for Best Birthday Caption
- Google Goofs Up Again, Says Lahore is the Capital of Khalistan