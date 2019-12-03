Liam Hemsworth Just Learned He is a 'Thirst Trap'

Actor Liam Hemsworth has learned a new term -- "thirst trap".

The "Hunger Games" actor shared a picture of himself and his dog Dora to Instagram, professing his love for the canine. "@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good god, I love this dog," he captioned the photo, giving his older brother Luke Hemsworth photo credit.

Liam's "Isn't It Romantic" co-star Adam DeVine left a comment saying: "Thirst TRAP". Liam didn't know what a thirst trap was. He responded to his co-star, writing, "@andybovine I just googled thirst trap. 100% true." This isn't the first time that Dora has made an appearance on Liam's Instagram. Last week, the star shared another selfie with his pup during their trip to the beach. He captioned the photo, "Luckdragon."

View this post on Instagram Luck dragon. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 22, 2019 at 8:06am PST

If Liam's "thirst traps" are anything to go by, Dora has lately been spending more time with him in the wake of his recent split with Miley Cyrus split, the eonline report further stated.

The actor had filed for divorce from Miley in August after less than a year of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

Post-divorce, Liam has been linked with actress Maddison Brown. In fact, in October the two were spotted in New York.

