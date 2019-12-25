Take the pledge to vote

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Finalise Divorce

The on-again, off-again couple had announced their split in August, just seven months after their wedding in a private ceremony.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus have reportedly finalised their divorce and reached a settlement.

The on-again, off-again couple had announced their split in August, just seven months after their wedding in a private ceremony.

According to E! Online, the legal documents were filed by Cyrus' lawyer on Tuesday.

"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source close to Hemsworth told the outlet.

It is said that the former couple had a pre-nuptial agreement in place and therefore dividing the property was not an issue.

"Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy

to close this chapter of their lives," the insider added.

Hemsworth, 29, is currently dating model Gabriella Brooks and Cyrus, 26, is in a relationship with singer Cody Simpson.

