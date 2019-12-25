Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Finalise Divorce
The on-again, off-again couple had announced their split in August, just seven months after their wedding in a private ceremony.
Image of Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus have reportedly finalised their divorce and reached a settlement.
The on-again, off-again couple had announced their split in August, just seven months after their wedding in a private ceremony.
According to E! Online, the legal documents were filed by Cyrus' lawyer on Tuesday.
"It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source close to Hemsworth told the outlet.
It is said that the former couple had a pre-nuptial agreement in place and therefore dividing the property was not an issue.
"Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy
to close this chapter of their lives," the insider added.
Hemsworth, 29, is currently dating model Gabriella Brooks and Cyrus, 26, is in a relationship with singer Cody Simpson.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin as They Decorate Cookies, Wish All on Christmas
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Hide and Seek with Paparazzi, Watch Video
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users