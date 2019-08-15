Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Liam Hemsworth's Wild Partying One of the Reasons for Split with Miley Cyrus, Say Sources

Sources say that despite Miley Cyrus having a wild child public image, it was Liam Hemsworth's crazy partying ways that drew a rift between the two.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
Liam Hemsworth's Wild Partying One of the Reasons for Split with Miley Cyrus, Say Sources
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Miley Cyrus' is generally perceived as the wild child, but it seems that it is her husband Liam Hemsworth's partying ways that is a major cause for the rift between the couple. A friend of the couple has claimed that Liam is quite the opposite of his public image and Miley has been having a hard time putting up with it.

"Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he's this chill surfer dude, but that's actually (not accurate). Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should've grown out of that by now," a friend of the couple has told People magazine.

Another source close to Miley said that Liam's personality is much more complicated than the "super easygoing" public image that's presented, adding that The Hunger Games actor can get "moody". "She's been supportive of him when things get dark, but it's tough. That's something that has weighed on Miley and their relationship. He can also lash out at her, and he hates the attention their ups and downs bring," said the source.

Earlier this week it was reported that Miley and Liam have split after eight months of marriage. They have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade and got hitched in a secret wedding ceremony in December 2018. A day after the news broke, the singer addressed their split in an Instagram post, saying "change is inevitable" and it is futile to fight evolution.

Read: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Call it Quits to Focus on 'Themselves and Career'

Multiple sources also agree that Miley's public displays of affection with pal Kaitlynn Carter are partly because the singer is hurting from her breakup. "She's genuinely trying to have fun and put on a good face. Yes, she's trying to push Liam's buttons whether she'll admit it or not, but she's hurt," said the source.

