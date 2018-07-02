English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Liam Payne and Cheryl Call It Quits After Two-and-a-half-years Together, Read Their Statement
Payne and Cheryl have a 15-month-old son together, named Bear. They first went public with their relationship in 2015.
Reuters Pictures
Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have parted ways after a two-and-half-year relationship. The former One Direction member and Cheryl made the announcement of their split on their social media pages on Sunday.
“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways,” wrote Payne, 24. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together," he added.
Cheryl, 35, posted a similar announcement on her Twitter timeline.
Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018
We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.— Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018
