1-min read

Liam Payne and Cheryl Call It Quits After Two-and-a-half-years Together, Read Their Statement

Payne and Cheryl have a 15-month-old son together, named Bear. They first went public with their relationship in 2015.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Reuters Pictures
Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have parted ways after a two-and-half-year relationship. The former One Direction member and Cheryl made the announcement of their split on their social media pages on Sunday.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways,” wrote Payne, 24. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together," he added.




Cheryl, 35, posted a similar announcement on her Twitter timeline.




