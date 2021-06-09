Liam Payne Opens Up About Struggling With Alcoholism Since One Direction Days

Popstar and former One Direction member Liam Payne opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and mental health issues. He appeared in an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast where he also divulged more details of his personal life, including his split from fiancée Maya Henry.

Talking to host Stephen Bartlett, he said, “There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out. I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. I just didn’t like myself very much and then I made a change."

He also revealed that his alcoholism started while he toured as a part of One Direction. “So, at a certain point, I just thought ‘Well, I’m going to have a party for one,’ and that just seemed to carry on throughout many years of my life. And then you look back at how long you’ve been drinking and it’s ‘Jesus Christ, that’s a long time,’ even for someone who was as young as I was. It was wild but it was the only way you could get the frustration out in the day."

The singer was also asked if he also had ‘suicidal ideation.’ The singer said he hid his ‘rock bottom’ and no one saw it. The singer also revealed that he struggled with addiction during the lockdown in Britain, adding that former band-mate Harry Styles checked up on him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here