Danny Boyle Exited New James Bond Film After Rift With 007 on Who'll Play Russian Villain

Oscar-winning British film director Danny Boyle has exited the 25th James Bond movie over "creative differences," the official 007 website announced earlier this week. "Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25," the site said, referencing the producers and star of the long-running British spy movie franchise. The official James Bond Twitter handle stated the same, without going into specifics.The film is due for release on October 25 next year in Britain, with Universal handling the international distribution. MGM and EON Productions plan to release it in the US on November 8, 2019. It was not immediately clear whether Boyle's exit would delay the production, with filming expected to begin in December. Boyle was beginning the casting process, Variety magazine reported, for a new Bond girl and villain.However, unnamed sources have revealed to various international news agencies that it was precisely over this last decision that Boyle decided to quit the iconic British series. According to The Daily Telegraph, "it was a row over the film's Russian villain that caused the Oscar-winner to pull out, with hints of a direct clash with the film's star, Daniel Craig." According to the British publication, Boyle got into disagreements over the casting of the film's villain with the film's producers, as well as Craig, who as the latest Bond, has a traditional final say in casting decisions of villains as well as Bond girls. The Telegraph's report goes on to suggest that Craig's name being mentioned in the announcement of Boyle's departure is a significant clue.There was no announcement on Boyle's replacement but the producers were said to be interested in Scottish director David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) before the Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director was hired.Craig is due to return for a fifth appearance as the legendary British spy for the 25th as yet untitled film in the storied 007 franchise.Boyle, 61, who won an Academy Award in 2009 for Slumdog Millionaire, was due to partner again with screenwriter John Hodge on the new movie. The pair worked together on two 'Trainspotting' movies, in 1996 and 2017, and The Beach, starring Leonardo di Caprio. Boyle, who also directed 2015's Steve Jobs and 28 Days Later in 2002, had previously said he was working on "a great idea" for a James Bond script but was unsure if it would be made.The film is expected to be Craig's last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)