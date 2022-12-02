Life Has Its Ups and Downs, But Arjun Kapoor Calls It 'Squats'

Arjun Kapoor seems to have stepped up his fitness game. The actor has undergone a massive body transformation and if you have been wondering what’s behind it, you may get some answers with his latest social media clip. Arjun posted a video of his rigorous leg workout on Instagram. In the clip, Arjun, dressed in a grey tank top, black shorts and grey shoes, is seen performing various exercises - Romanian deadlifts, Bulgarian split squats, sumo squats and leg curls.

Dropping the video, Arjun also tagged his trainer Drew Neal, who is a former kickboxing world champion and has coached many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor. “Life has its ups and downs, I call them squats,” Arjun wrote in the caption of the video. Check out his post here:

Arjun fans soon rallied in the comments of the video. “Yaaaas!! KING! Keep going AK!! You’re going to be the BEST VERSION OF YOUR SELF," a user wrote while another commented, “You’re the strongest." Actor Rahul Dev commented on the video, calling it “Super"

Arjun Kapoor is currently in Delhi for the shoot of one of his upcoming projects. According to reports, the actor is in the national capital for the shoot of the next Mudassar Aziz directorial. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Just a few days back, the actor had also shared pictures and videos of the film’s shoot on his Instagram handle. One of his pictures showed the film’s crew setting up the scene for a shoot at Qutub Minar.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will also be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s dark comedy film Kuttey, alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. The movie is set to be released on January 13, 2023.

