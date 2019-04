Life is Literally Throwing Lemons at Ariana Grande at Coachella, See Video

ARIANA SWEETIE IM SO SORRY ABOUT THAT LEMON BUT... I CANT BELIEVE CHRIS AND I SAW THIS RIGHT IN FRONT OF US JSKSJW pic.twitter.com/SoJvdEwQjn — kayleigh (@KayleighPerezz) April 22, 2019

Someone threw a lemon at #ArianaGrande while she was performing at #Cochella and it’s kinda funny but I kinda wanna find that person and fight them for hurting my babygirl. — Kieshun (@PapaChulooo) April 22, 2019

Who throws a LEMON at @ArianaGrande? I mean seriously. I know it’s a lemon....but someone who has PTSD...I mean how immature can you be. #Coachella #ArianaGrande #arichellla — Caitlin (@CaitlinNetzer) April 23, 2019

Who ever threw a lemon at Ariana Grande. NOT. COOL! I am literally shaking this is unacceptable! I have called the police multiple times in the course of 24 hours and they have told me to stop or else I will be incarcerated! Justice will be served! #ArianaGrande — Raul A. (@Raul_Alanis1) April 23, 2019

Is there a reason why someone would throw a lemon at Ariana Grande? As bizarre as that sounds, it is actually true. As Grande was returning to the stage for her performance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2019, an unassuming lemon came flying towards her. It seems like someone from the audience, seated near the stage, tossed it at the American singer-songwriter, who returned to perform her song NASA after exiting the stage.The footage was shared by festival attendees on social media. See video here:People are of the opinion that the lemon was flung at her because of reports circulating earlier that claimed Grande was getting paid twice the money for her set at Coachella than what Beyonce got paid for her iconic debut performance at the festival in 2018. The reports were however quashed later when it was revealed that both singers received the same amount.That some angry Beyhive member was behind the scandal could not be confirmed, but fans of Grande sure got upset over the incident. Check out some of the reactions here:Beyoncé is yet to comment on the entire incident.Follow @News18Movies for more