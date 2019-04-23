Life is Literally Throwing Lemons at Ariana Grande at Coachella, See Video
While Ariana Grande was returning to stage to perform 'NASA' at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, someone tossed a lemon at her. See video here.
While Ariana Grande was returning to stage to perform 'NASA' at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, someone tossed a lemon at her. See video here.
The footage was shared by festival attendees on social media. See video here:
ARIANA SWEETIE IM SO SORRY ABOUT THAT LEMON BUT... I CANT BELIEVE CHRIS AND I SAW THIS RIGHT IN FRONT OF US JSKSJW pic.twitter.com/SoJvdEwQjn— kayleigh (@KayleighPerezz) April 22, 2019
People are of the opinion that the lemon was flung at her because of reports circulating earlier that claimed Grande was getting paid twice the money for her set at Coachella than what Beyonce got paid for her iconic debut performance at the festival in 2018. The reports were however quashed later when it was revealed that both singers received the same amount.
That some angry Beyhive member was behind the scandal could not be confirmed, but fans of Grande sure got upset over the incident. Check out some of the reactions here:
I heard @ArianaGrande got a lemon thrown at her...all I have to say is...#ArianaGrande #ArianaGrandelemon pic.twitter.com/2PMMb22O9W— Proj3ktZro (@Proj3ktZro) April 22, 2019
Someone threw a lemon at #ArianaGrande while she was performing at #Cochella and it’s kinda funny but I kinda wanna find that person and fight them for hurting my babygirl.— Kieshun (@PapaChulooo) April 22, 2019
Who throws a LEMON at @ArianaGrande? I mean seriously. I know it’s a lemon....but someone who has PTSD...I mean how immature can you be. #Coachella #ArianaGrande #arichellla— Caitlin (@CaitlinNetzer) April 23, 2019
Who ever threw a lemon at Ariana Grande. NOT. COOL! I am literally shaking this is unacceptable! I have called the police multiple times in the course of 24 hours and they have told me to stop or else I will be incarcerated! Justice will be served! #ArianaGrande— Raul A. (@Raul_Alanis1) April 23, 2019
Beyoncé is yet to comment on the entire incident.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: From Tomboy to Victoria’s Secret Angel, See Style Evolution in Pics
- Kim Kardashian Has a Sink With No Basin in it. Here's How it Works.
- 'Unimaginable': Avengers Endgame Creates History, Sells 10 Lakh Advance Tickets in India
- Priyanka Chopra Just Shared 'Husband Appreciation Post' for Nick Jonas & Fans Are Swooning Over
- George Munsey Smashes 25-Ball Ton for Gloucestershire 2nd XI
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s