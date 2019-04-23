Take the pledge to vote

Life is Literally Throwing Lemons at Ariana Grande at Coachella, See Video

While Ariana Grande was returning to stage to perform 'NASA' at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, someone tossed a lemon at her. See video here.

News18.com

April 23, 2019
Is there a reason why someone would throw a lemon at Ariana Grande? As bizarre as that sounds, it is actually true. As Grande was returning to the stage for her performance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2019, an unassuming lemon came flying towards her. It seems like someone from the audience, seated near the stage, tossed it at the American singer-songwriter, who returned to perform her song NASA after exiting the stage.

The footage was shared by festival attendees on social media. See video here:




People are of the opinion that the lemon was flung at her because of reports circulating earlier that claimed Grande was getting paid twice the money for her set at Coachella than what Beyonce got paid for her iconic debut performance at the festival in 2018. The reports were however quashed later when it was revealed that both singers received the same amount.

That some angry Beyhive member was behind the scandal could not be confirmed, but fans of Grande sure got upset over the incident. Check out some of the reactions here:













Beyoncé is yet to comment on the entire incident.

