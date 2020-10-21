Life-Size Statue of Sonu Sood Erected at Durga Puja Pandal, Actor Calls it His 'Biggest Award Ever'

Sonu Sood's heroic acts of charity all through the coronavirus pandemic, helping migrant workers return to their hometowns, has now inspired an installation at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. A life-size statue of the actor has been erected at the Keshtopur Prafulla Kanan Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Artists have recreated the Bollywood actor's philanthropy during the migrant worker crisis due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The installation depicts his selfless act of helping migrant labourers return to their homes during the lockdown. His idol has been displayed alongside a bus, which carried migrant labourers to their homes.

My biggest award ever 🙏 https://t.co/4hOUeVh2wN — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 21, 2020

The gesture is already a hit among Sonu Sood fans.

The actor was himself on ground helping people get to their destinations from Mumbai during the lockdown. Sonu had arranged buses, trains and flights for migrant workers all across the country to help them reach their homes.

Several other moving moments from the migrant crisis were also displayed at the pandal. It had an idol of a child sleeping on a suitcase as his mother dragged it along the road and another of the woman who rode a bicycle, with her injured father riding pillion, to complete a 1,200 km-long journey from Gurugram in Haryana to Bihar's Darbhanga, reported India Today.