Life Teaches You to Grow Into Becoming a Better Version of Yourself, Says Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta believes that life is the best teacher and that it gives people a chance to become a strong human being.
Mumbai: National Award winning actress Divya Dutta believes that life is the best teacher and that it gives people a chance to become a strong human being.
The actress, who inaugurated a three-day film appreciation course by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, said in a statement: "I think life is the best teacher. It teaches you to strengthen yourself, face difficulties and grow into becoming a better version of yourself."
The event took place at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).
While Divya's session was followed by a few more interactive sessions on an insight into cinema, there were also veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and his actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah who interacted with the audience and answered questions before presenting participation certificates to them.
