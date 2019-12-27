Life's Come Full Circle with Akshay Kumar Launching Me to Acting Alongside Him, Says Kiara Advani

Life has come full circle for Kiara Advani who began her acting journey with Akshay Kumar's production Fugly in 2014. The actress is on cloud nine that she has got an opportunity to act along with the Bollywood superstar in not just one but two movies.

Akshay and Kiara are paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, respectively, in Good Newwz, which releases on December 27. The duo will once again be seen sharing the screen space in Laxmmi Bomb, a horror comedy, which follows the tale of a ghost-fearing man who gets possessed.

Kiara is currently feeling the jump in her career, thanks to Kabir Singh, which catapulted her into a greater level of fame.

She says, "I've gone with the flow all these years. I have never pre-planned things. I never sat and calculated any decisions. Everything has been very instinctive whether it was my first few films or most recent films. They have been straight from the heart. Now, I'm finally getting offered the scripts I really want to be part of. I'm also getting exciting roles from the people I really wanted to work with. So, life has come a full journey with Akshay sir launching me to today acting with him."

Kiara says working with Akshay in Good Newwz has helped her build a solid foundation for her acting career, particularly in comedy genre.

"From his professionalism to his craft, there's so much to learn from him. There's so much life that he brings on sets. I really feel grateful that I have got this opportunity. Honestly, I was so excited to work with all of them. For me, it was a huge opportunity to just share the same frame and learn so much while doing scenes together," says the actress.

"I was the junior most on the sets and it was my first time in comedy and with such legends who are so good in this zone. There were butterflies in my stomach but then I was learning so much from them. Now going forward, there's Indoo Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Laxmmi Bomb-- all these films have comedy as a part of the genre. So, I feel Good Newwz was that foundation for me where I learnt the art of comedy and acting in this genre as well as the timing and learning from Akshay sir who is so fabulous in comedy," she adds.

"I couldn't control my laughter during the scenes because Akshay sir and Diljit would do so many things spontaneously. So to be on your toes and react spontaneously, it's an art. It's the hardest thing to make someone laugh."

Talking about her role in the movie, Kiara says, "My character of Monica is very colourful and extremely quirky. There's a child-like quality inside her. The way she sees life is full of colours. She is very accepting of whatever's happening in her life and she is very happy-go-lucky. She's a lot like me."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz strips back the curtain on what it's like for couples trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Elaborating on the subject, Kiara says, "The film has an array of emotions. The topic is dealt in a comical way but then there's an emotional twist that takes place and when I had heard the script for the first time, I was feeling all sorts of emotions. It was over-whelming. I think everyone goes through child birth whether you have a sibling or your own children. We have all gone through that process with someone who's close to us but I think there are a lot of things that we take for granted. Like we always take our mothers for granted. So, most women and even men will resonate with this movie when they see what really goes through in those nine months."

