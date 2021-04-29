Lifting Disha Patani Like Dumbbell in 'Seeti Maar' Song was Salman Khan's Idea, Says Prabhudeva

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has given this year’s mega chartbuster Seeti Maar.Launched on Monday, the song received record-breaking 30 million views in just 24 hours. Filmed on Salman and Disha, the song was originally picturized on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the movie DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. Since the song created much hype, the makers have released the video showing the actors’ impromptu dance moves while shooting the song, earlier today.

The song sung by Kamaal Khan and Lulia Vantur, and composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) is set to become the next party anthem. Since the release of the song, fans are rooting for the duo for their sensational chemistry and mastering some extraordinary choreography. Fans are enthralled by watching their favourite star pulling off a good mix of classic South-style choreography with hip-hop and that hook step is soon to get viral like his earlier power moves. Disha too has wooed the audience with her energetic moves and kept them engaged with her super glamorous look.

Since Salman and Disha left no stone unturned to make the song a rage, the commendable efforts of choreographer Shaikh Jani Basha aka Jani Master under the direction of Prabhudeva do not go unnoticed.

The three minutes clip shows Prabhu and the team rehearsing with Salman and Disha. Salman who was his candid best while filming said that Seeti Maar is a well picturised song with a lot of hook-steps. “That’s all Prabhu Deva,” the actor exclaimed.

Choreographer-director then revealed that he wanted Salman and Disha to dance as it is a dancing number. Talking about Disha, Prabhu exclaimed that Disha loves to dance, so he wanted the duo to master the mix of south-style and hip hop. While Disha revealed that it was intimidating performing in front of Prabhuas he is a legendry performer.

In the end, Salman praises the composer of the song DSP for producing the ‘outstanding track’, while Prabhu remarks that song is going to be a treat to watch. Prabhudeva also reveals that lifting Disha like dumbbell was Salman’s idea and that they went ahead with it.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here