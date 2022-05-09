Liger Actor Vijay Deverakonda Shares Special Note On Birthday, Says ‘Had to Fight For Respect, Security’

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Vijay’s friends and fans have taken to social media to wish him on his special day. While Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have shared special birthday notes for the actor along with throwback pictures of him, fans have also flooded social media with heartfelt messages. On his birthday, Vijay also shared an important message summing up his struggle in life.

Sharing a video on his birthday, Vijay opened up about the difficulties he faced to get food, security and stardom. In the video posted by the actor, he can be seen relaxing on a chair and enjoying a cup of coffee. Referring to the theme track titled Liger Hunt of his upcoming film Liger, Vijay went candid and said in the clip: “When you have to fight for your food from a very young age, you learn to hunt. I’ve had to fight for every bit of a sprint, security and my place in the world. I’ve had to fight for every ticket sold. I’ve had to fight for each and every one of you for your love, your belief and your support. I feel your love every day and I feel it today especially. And to all those fighting for yourself and your family, never stop the hunt. Today, I dedicate this song Liger Hunt to all of you.”

Captioning the video, Vijay wrote, “My birthday morning thoughts - between you and me. I love you all. Sending strength your way.”

Meanwhile, to mark the day even more special, the makers of Liger have released the lyrical teaser of the theme song Liger Hunt on YouTube. Within a few hours of its release, the video has garnered around two lakh views.

Recently, Vijay has shared the poster of the song on his Twitter handle. He even revealed the date of the release of the film. Liger is slated to release on August 25 this year.

Talking about Liger, the film is being jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film features Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Liger is a sports drama in which Vijay will be seen in the role of a street fighter. The film will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.