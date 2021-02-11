Liger Aside, Here are Big Ticket, Pan-India Films That Have Got Us Equally Excited

With Liger coming out in five languages, it is quite true that the South Indian film industry is taking strides in making the big bucks. Let us take a look at some other big-budget movies from the South cinema that will be releasing pan-India in multiple regional languages:

KGF Chapter 2

Straight from the Kannada film industry, KGF Chapter 2 is one of the big-budget movies that will be releasing this year on July 16. The movie stars Yash as Rocky in the lead role and also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

RRR

After creating Baahubali, the blockbuster Telugu movie that was released in multiple languages, SS Rajamouli will be coming out with RRR that will most likely recreate the magic. The movie stars a diverse set of actors with NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, to Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. The movie will come out on October 13, 2021. The movie will release in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Radhe Shyam

Starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, Radhe Shyam is a love story transcending time and ages. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie has been shot at some of the most scenic locations of Italy and Georgia. The movie will be released in four languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Adipurush

Another movie starring Prabhas, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and will also star Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist. It is speculated that the movie is based on the Indian epic, Ramayana. The fantasy fiction film will feature some use of VFX and will also be shot in 3D format. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-series, on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, Adipurush will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other foreign languages. The movie is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Liger

Featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles, Liger is an action drama produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Apoorva Mehta. The big budget movie will be released in five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Makers of the movie will announce the release date of the movie on February 11, 2021.