Liger Early Reactions: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday Film Leaves Fans Divided on Social Media

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is finally in theatres. It was one of the most-awaited movies of the year but looks like it has left netizens divided. Social media is flooded with netizens sharing their reviews of the movie.

While some people are calling it a ‘blockbuster’, other argue that it is a ‘pan India disaster’. A large section of the audience is also appreciating the first half of the film, calling it ‘entertaining’. However, the same people have also argued that the film gets a little less interesting after the interval.

First half Mother sentiment,

Mass masala..Puri Sir magic..

10 ArjunReddy's = 1 Liger first half only..
Vdk attitude mass rampage..
#Blockbusterliger
#LigerHuntBegins
#LigerSaalaCrossbreed
#Liger
#ligerreview
@TheDeverakonda

— SAIKUMAR MANNURU (@im_saichowdary) August 24, 2022

Completed watching #Liger:

Completely Massssss 
It will become best movie in @TheDeverakonda career, not only action scenes emotions, comedy everything works out very well #ligerreview will be become sure shot mass blockbuster 
Go and watch In theatres don't miss it 

— PSatheeshPK (@Sathees53951354) August 24, 2022

#ligerreview Waste of time 

Worst story & very weak screenplay. Big cast no use. Don't give it a try. #LigerMovie
#Liger
⭐/5 – Trash pic.twitter.com/CLUFVRlJYm

— Movie buff (@padamlover) August 25, 2022

One word review:- Excellent

One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie.
#MikeTyson played an excellent role.
#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty.
#Liger #LigerReview pic.twitter.com/fNzJaH728X

— (@catzproud) August 25, 2022

Hero 
Heroine 
Bgm -worst
Songs – meaning less
Story – predictable
Positive – #Ramyakrishna
Negative – everything 
Direction- no vintage #PuriJagannadh 
Overall #LigerMovie is a panIndia disaster!!!! 2/5 #Liger #Ligerreview #Liger pic.twitter.com/RtwuBZoRz3

— (@aitheent) August 25, 2022

A routine story with poor music and doesn't have any nativity nor humour, heroine is very weak and hero's stammering is big setback to the movie.

No wow factor 

Puri on the track of his mentor RGV !
Bad movie in Crazy combo !

Comedy Tyson ‍♂️
#LIGERReview pic.twitter.com/KV1O4yfvuy

— K a L L u (@iKallu) August 25, 2022

#LigerReview : 

Puri missed a great chance with the movie #Liger

STORY
SCREENPLAY
SECOND HALF
CLIMAX
Heroine Track
HERO acting #VijayDeverakonda action is poor the stuttering character didn't suit Vijay Devarakonda.

Rating:1.5/5 #Liger

— RamCharanBloods⚡ (@RamCharanBloods) August 25, 2022

Passable first half and bad second half #Liger
VD doesn't loses a match at all… Not even with #MikeTyson!!!! Akdi Pakdi song situation cringe max 
Yendhanna @purijagan idhi
@TheDeverakonda #ligerreview #LigerMovie #LigerSaalaCrossbreed pic.twitter.com/2WxSCb8oEW

— Love for CINEMA ❤️ (@namethopanienti) August 25, 2022

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are sharing the screen. In the film, Deverakonda is playing the role of an MMA artist. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson. In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Liger is available in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.