Liger Early Reactions: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday Film Leaves Fans Divided on Social Media

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is finally in theatres. It was one of the most-awaited movies of the year but looks like it has left netizens divided. Social media is flooded with netizens sharing their reviews of the movie.
While some people are calling it a ‘blockbuster’, other argue that it is a ‘pan India disaster’. A large section of the audience is also appreciating the first half of the film, calling it ‘entertaining’. However, the same people have also argued that the film gets a little less interesting after the interval.