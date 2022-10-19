Liger Hindi: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer To Release On OTT Less Than 2 Months After Box Office Debacle

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger was one of the most awaited movies of the year. But when it was finally released in theatres on August 25, it left the audience disappointed. The film gained majorly negative reviews from all and failed to leave a mark at the box office. Almost two months after its theatrical release, the Hindi version of Liger is now all set for its OTT release.

The Hindi version of Liger will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from October 21, 2022 onwards. On Wednesday, the official social media handle of the OTT platform shared the update along with a poster of the film and wrote, “Na yeh Lion, Na yeh Tiger, dono ka mix, they call him LIGER. #LigerOnHotstar now in Hindi streaming from 21st Oct.” This means that fans who missed watching Liger in theatres can now enjoy it in the comfort of their homes.

The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of Liger are already available on OTT as they were released on September 22.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda talked about Liger’s failure while receiving an award at the SIIMA 2022 when he said, “We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up… And today I actually maybe didn’t want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made.”

Liger was the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday shared the screen. In the film, Deverakonda played the role of an MMA artist. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson. In association with Puri connects, Liger was produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

