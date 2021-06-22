Liger Makers to Release Vijay Deverakonda Film on OTT After Rs 200 Crore Deal? Actor Has Best Reply

Liger has been shot in Telugu and Hindi and marks Vijay Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood. The film is expected to release in September in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Last month, the makers postponed the release of its teaser indefinitely. A joint statement from production companies Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, and the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda was shared on social media. It said, “In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of LIGER.”

There has been speculation doing rounds in the media that the makers of Liger apparently received a 200 crore deal for a direct-OTT release. However, Vijay put a full stop to rumours with his quirky tweet on Monday.

Taking to his Twitter account, Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture that carries the news of Liger direct OTT deal. Vijay wrote, “Too little. I’ll do more in the theatres.”

Too little.I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

Vijay is playing a boxer in the film. Charmmee Kaur is co-producing the film. Karan Johar is presenting the film in Bollywood. Ananya Panday is paired opposite Vijay.

