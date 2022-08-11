Liger Promotions: Vijay Devarakonda Has a Sweet Message For Fans in Bihar

Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Liger. Vijay is currently in Bihar to promote his film. The actor, who never fails to impress his audience, has now sent out a sweet message to his fans in Bihar’s local language. A video, posted by Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh, sees Vijay Devarakonda expressing his love for Bihar.

In the short clip, Akshara asked Vijay if he had a message for the people of Bihar. To which he replied “I love Bihar” and asked Akshara to help him translate it. After that, he removed the Telugu coat and spoke the local language of Bihar like a budding learner. Fans were surprised to see him in this new avatar. Vijay’s supporters have thronged the comment section and even asked him to do a Bhojpuri movie. Sharing the video on her social media handle, Akshara wrote, “Nasha Bihar ka Chhaya kuchh is Kadar. Vaise Bihar UP ka bacha bacha rowdy hai ekdum apki tarah.’’

Watch the video here-

Vijay Deverakonda will next travel to Kerala to promote his movie. Liger is a big-budget movie and will be released in several languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on August 25. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy, in lead roles.

Previously, the protagonist Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were forced to leave a promotional event for Liger in Navi Mumbai due to overcrowding. Loads of fans were gathered at a shopping mall which led to a stampede-like situation.

