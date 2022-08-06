Liger Song Aafat: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday Are Here With Their Electrifying Chemistry

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the most awaited movies. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the film’s release, the makers have now dropped another song to raise their excitement levels. Yes, you read it right. Liger’s song Aafat has been released.

On Saturday, Vijay took to his Instagram account and dropped a sizzling picture with his co-star Ananya. “Vibe to the most electric song of the year #AAFAT,” the actor wrote in the caption. Aafat is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Rashmi Virag and sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Zahrah Khan. It is a peppy track in which Vijay and Ananya can be seen romancing on the seaside.

Watch Liger Song Aafat Here:

Needless to say, the song has left fans completely impressed. “Zahrah Khan’s voice and choreography is superb 🔥🔥 Ananya and Vijay are killing it,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Ananya and Vijay nailed it together, their energy, Ananya’s prettiness plus their chemistry.”

Prior to Aafat, Liger’s Akdi Pakdi and Waat Laga Denge also became internet sensations. While Akdi Pakdi was a peppy track with fast-paced beats, Waat Laga Denge brought the energy which can compel anyone to dance to its beats.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. It will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. During the trailer launch of the film, Deverakonda got emotional and announced that Liger is dedicated to his fans. “I’m not able to understand anything today. I mean you guys don’t know my dad, my grandfather or anybody. We don’t have much background too, how all this love. From where have you guys come from? This film is dedicated to all of you guys,” he said.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

